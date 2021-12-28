Flora clips Shelbyville in tight victory 34-31

Flora poked just enough holes in Shelbyville's defense to garner a taut 34-31 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.
Recently on December 21 , Shelbyville squared up on Neoga in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wolves made the first move by forging a 12-7 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
Flora's offense darted to a 21-10 lead over Shelbyville at halftime.
The Wolves' influence showed as they carried a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
