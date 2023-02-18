Flora swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 62-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Flora opened with a 13-6 advantage over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 28-20 half margin at the Knights' expense.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 36-32.

The Wolves held on with a 26-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

