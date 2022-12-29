Frankfort Lincoln-Way East takes down Pleasant Plains 65-31

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Pleasant Plains from start to finish for a 65-31 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East drew first blood by forging a 32-13 margin over Pleasant Plains after the first quarter.

The Griffins' offense pulled in front for a 36-13 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East thundered to a 56-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a 11-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

