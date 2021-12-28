 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galesburg clips Taylorville in tight victory 53-45

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Galesburg's locker room after Tuesday's 53-45 win against Taylorville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Recently on December 21 , Taylorville squared up on Effingham in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.

Taylorville proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-25 advantage over Galesburg at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Galesburg and Taylorville locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Galesburg's kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-10 scoring edge over Taylorville.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News