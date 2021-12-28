Galesburg clips Taylorville in tight victory 53-45

A sigh of relief filled the air in Galesburg's locker room after Tuesday's 53-45 win against Taylorville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.

Taylorville proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 27-25 advantage over Galesburg at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Galesburg and Taylorville locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Galesburg's kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 18-10 scoring edge over Taylorville.

