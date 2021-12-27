 Skip to main content
Galesburg spins away to top Decatur Eisenhower 63-46

Decatur Eisenhower dented the scoreboard first, but Galesburg responded to earn a 63-46 decision on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur Eisenhower showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.

Galesburg's shooting moved to a 30-28 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

Galesburg's leverage showed as it carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Decatur Eisenhower squared up on Champaign Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

