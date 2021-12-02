Georgetown-Ridge Farm clips Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys in tight victory 44-43

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Georgetown-Ridge Farm passed in a 44-43 victory at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys' expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 2.

