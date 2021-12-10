 Skip to main content
Georgetown-Ridge Farm finds small margin for win in tilt with Westville 56-49

With little to no wiggle room, Georgetown-Ridge Farm nosed past Westville 56-49 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on December 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Westville took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on November 30 at Westville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

