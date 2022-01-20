Georgetown-Ridge Farm nets nifty win over Fithian Oakwood 52-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Georgetown-Ridge Farm's direction just enough to squeeze past Fithian Oakwood 52-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm opened a slim 24-21 gap over Fithian Oakwood at the half.
Recently on January 11 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Milford in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.