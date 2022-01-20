 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgetown-Ridge Farm nets nifty win over Fithian Oakwood 52-46

A tight-knit tilt turned in Georgetown-Ridge Farm's direction just enough to squeeze past Fithian Oakwood 52-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over Fithian Oakwood after the first quarter.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm opened a slim 24-21 gap over Fithian Oakwood at the half.

