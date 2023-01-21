 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgetown-Ridge Farm squeaks past Westville in tight tilt 37-36

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Georgetown-Ridge Farm nabbed it to nudge past Westville 37-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville squared off with December 10, 2021 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Hoopeston and Westville took on Marshall on January 7 at Marshall High School. For more, click here.

