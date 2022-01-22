 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Georgetown-Ridge Farm survives taut tilt with Catlin Salt Fork 56-55

  • 0

Georgetown-Ridge Farm knocked off Catlin Salt Fork 56-55 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.

The Storm authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Buffaloes 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 23-18 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm's kept the advantage through the final quarter with an 8-7 scoring edge over Catlin Salt Fork.

Recently on January 18 , Catlin Salt Fork squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News