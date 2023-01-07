Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley ends the party for Hoopeston 59-40

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trucked Hoopeston on the road to a 59-40 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
In recent action on December 28, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Clinton and Hoopeston took on Fisher on December 29 at Hoopeston Area High School. Click here for a recap.
