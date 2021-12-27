Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley survives taut tilt with Clinton 58-52

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Clinton 58-52 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

The Falcons made the first move by forging a 16-15 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.

Clinton took a 29-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading to the half locker room.

The scoreboard showed Clinton with a 44-43 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading into the third quarter.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley got the better of the final-quarter scoring 15-8 to finish the game in style.

