Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trips Downs Tri-Valley in tenacious tussle 39-31

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley edged Downs Tri-Valley in a close 39-31 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's shooting jumped to a 19-14 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the intermission.

The Falcons' leverage showed as they carried a 25-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-10 points differential.

Recently on December 3 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Flanagan-Cornell in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

