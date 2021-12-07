Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley trips Downs Tri-Valley in tenacious tussle 39-31

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley edged Downs Tri-Valley in a close 39-31 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's shooting jumped to a 19-14 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the intermission.

The Falcons' leverage showed as they carried a 25-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-10 points differential.

