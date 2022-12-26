 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wins tense tussle with Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-37

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's locker room after a trying 41-37 test with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on December 14, 2021 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 17, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Roanoke-Benson and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Shelbyville on December 16 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football bowl picks: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz predicts the winners of the College Football Playoff semifinals, New Year’s Six games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News