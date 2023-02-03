Gilman Iroquois West surfed the tension to ride to a 35-33 win over Fithian Oakwood at Gilman Iroquois West High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 27, Gilman Iroquois West faced off against Catlin Salt Fork . For a full recap, click here. Fithian Oakwood took on Hoopeston on January 21 at Hoopeston Area High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.