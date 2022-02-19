Gilman Iroquois West posts win at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense 62-52

Gilman Iroquois West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.
The Raiders made the first move by forging a 13-9 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense moved to a 30-22 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Gilman Iroquois West's influence showed as it carried a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 17-13 in the last stanza.
