Gilman Iroquois West posts win at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's expense 62-52

Gilman Iroquois West notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 19.

The Raiders made the first move by forging a 13-9 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense moved to a 30-22 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Gilman Iroquois West's influence showed as it carried a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Falcons 17-13 in the last stanza.

