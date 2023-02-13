Glasford Illini Bluffs didn't tinker with Mason City Illini Central, scoring a 69-36 result in the win column at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on February 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 3, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Hartsburg-Emden . Click here for a recap. Mason City Illini Central took on Stanford Olympia on February 7 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For more, click here.

