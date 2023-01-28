Grant Park overcomes Paxton-Buckley-Loda in seat-squirming affair 63-61

Grant Park found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Paxton-Buckley-Loda 63-61 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
