Greenfield-Northwestern Coop survives competitive clash with Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop topped Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Greenfield-Northwestern Coop registered a 19-16 advantage at intermission over Raymond Lincolnwood.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Lancers 20-19 in the final period.
