 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop survives competitive clash with Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

  • 0

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop topped Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop registered a 19-16 advantage at intermission over Raymond Lincolnwood.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Lancers 20-19 in the final period.

Recently on February 8 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News