Greenfield-Northwestern Coop triggers avalanche over Pawnee 63-32

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Pawnee 63-32 at Pawnee High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Pawnee squared off with January 29, 2022 at Pawnee High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.