 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop wins tense tussle with Waverly South County 50-44

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Greenfield-Northwestern Coop's locker room after Tuesday's 50-44 win against Waverly South County for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.

Recently on December 3 , Waverly South County squared up on New Berlin in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pekin topples Canton 45-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pekin didn't mind, dispatching Canton 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News