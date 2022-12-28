Greenup Cumberland stops Macon Meridian in snug affair 44-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Greenup Cumberland wore a victory shine after clipping Macon Meridian 44-40 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Greenup Cumberland and Macon Meridian played in a 76-54 game on December 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
