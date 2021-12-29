Greenview collects victory over Farmer City Blue Ridge 52-40

Greenview put together a victorious gameplan to stop Farmer City Blue Ridge 52-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Greenview a 52-40 lead over Farmer City Blue Ridge.
