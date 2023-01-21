Greenville secures a win over Taylorville 81-69

Greenville put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Taylorville in an 81-69 decision in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 16, Taylorville faced off against Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic and Greenville took on Virden North Mac on January 6 at Greenville High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.