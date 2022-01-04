Griggsville-Perry's trick is no treat for Springfield Lutheran 68-32

Griggsville-Perry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-32 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Tornadoes made the first move by forging a 35-11 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.

Griggsville-Perry roared over Springfield Lutheran 49-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

