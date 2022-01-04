Griggsville-Perry's trick is no treat for Springfield Lutheran 68-32

Griggsville-Perry raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 68-32 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Tornadoes made the first move by forging a 35-11 margin over the Crusaders after the first quarter.
Griggsville-Perry roared over Springfield Lutheran 49-31 heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 27 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on New Berlin in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.