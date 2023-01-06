Havana earns narrow win over Lewistown 52-51

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Havana passed in a 52-51 victory at Lewistown's expense on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 28, Havana faced off against Peoria Quest Charter and Lewistown took on Canton on December 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
