First Team

Payton Cook, Sr., F, Lincoln

An All-Apollo Conference First Team pick and third team IBCA All-State pick, Cook — grandson of Lincoln legend Norm Cook — led Lincoln to a 26-6 record, including 9-2 in the Apollo.

Dawson Graves Jr., G, Clinton

An All-CIC First Team pick, Graves emerged as a leader to average 18 points and 5 rebounds. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career and helped raise the Maroons’ win total from 11 to 24.

Drake McDonald Sr., F, Shelbyville

The 6-foot-4 McDonald averaged 11.2 points for the 19-win Rams, earning a Central Illinois Conference First Team selection.

Caleb Oakley Sr., G, Charleston

The sharpshooting Oakley made 63 3-pointers last season, averaging 14 points, three rebounds and three assists to earn All-Apollo First Team honors.

Devon Peebles, Sr., G, Pana

Peebles was a dominant force offensively for the Panthers, averaging 22.8 points to go along with 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals. He shot 45 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range.

Jordan Quinn, Sr., G, Tuscola

An IBCA and AP All-State second-team selection, Quinn did a little bit of everything to lead Tuscola to state, averaging 13.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, shooting 42% from 3 and coming up big in big games.

Second Team

Brody Boehm Jr., G, Shelbyville

Boehm earned All-CIC Second Team honors, averaging 9.3 points for the Rams.

Evan Cooper, Sr., G, Mount Pulaski

Cooper averaged 13.5 points and 5 rebounds, knocking down 49 3-pointers at 39%.

Josiah Hortin Jr., G, Tuscola

Hortin contributed 8.7 points, 3 assists and tough defense to the Warriors’ state team.

Jackson Miller Jr., F, Arcola

Miller averaged 16 points and six rebounds to earn All-Lincoln Prairie Second Team.

Kam Sweetnam So., G, Tuscola

A clutch shooter, Sweetnam averaged 11.8 points and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

Mason Walker Jr. Clinton

Walker ran the show for the Clinton offense and defense, averaging 13 points and playing shutdown defense.

Honorable Mention

William Applegate (Sr.), Charleston; Jake Bivin (Sr.), Lincoln; Christian Larson (Sr.), Mattoon; Brooks Cluver (Jr.), Clinton; Gibson Dickens (Jr.), Okaw Valley; Cole Gabriels (Sr.), Arthur Christian; Brock Helmuth (So.), Arthur Christian; Wyatt Hilligoss (Sr.), ALAH; Max Lynch (Sr.), Pana; Jaden Mast (Sr.), Arthur Christian;Connor Nettles (Jr.), ALAH; Braden Phillips (So.), Arcola; Kyson Pflum (So.), Arthur Christian; Brenden Price (Sr.), DeLand-Weldon; Hudson Ruppert (Sr.), Okaw Valley; Camden Watkins (So.), Sullivan; Chase Wells (So.), Shelbyville; Ethan Wells (Sr.), Shelbyville; Trey Welter (Jr.), Monticello