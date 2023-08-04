First Team

Chase Cunningham, Sr., G, MacArthur

An All-Central State 8 First Team player, Cunningham’s combination of slashing abilities and defense helped lead the Generals to 29 wins and the sectional title game. He was MacArthur’s best player in the clutch.

Billy Guyse, Sr., F, St. Teresa

Guyse was the Bulldogs’ leader for a 26-win season, averaging 13.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists and earning Central Illinois Conference First Team All-Conference honors.

Sebastian Hill, Jr., G, LSA

Hill was a big part of LSA’s undefeated regular season and regional title win, averaging 18 points and 4 assists. Hill was a leader and and off the court, and a clutch player who wanted the ball in big moments.

Lyncoln Koester So., G, Mount Zion

Koester emerged as a star as a sophomore, maturing into a player who took control when the game was on the line. He averaged 14.9 points on 54.7% shooting (37.2% from 3) and added 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

Grant McAtee Jr., F, Mount Zion

McAtee brought toughness and grit to the Braves, who won 28 games and the Apollo Conference title. He averaged 9.9 points on 54.9 percent shooting and 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

Makhi Wright, Sr., C, MacArthur

Wright was an athletic 6-foot-7 big man who torched the Central State 8 this season, earning H&R Macon County Player of the Year and also second-team All-State and All-CS8 First Team.

Second Team

Trent Collins, Jr., F, LSA

A double-double machine who averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaiden Maurer, Jr., G, Maroa-Forsyth

Averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds for 17-win team, earning All-Sangamo Second Team.

Tyson Moore, Jr., G, Cerro Gordo/Bement

Eclipsed 1,000 points for career and was All-Lincoln Prairie First Team.

Roy Ralston, Sr., F, Meridian

An All-Central Illinois Conference First Team pick led Hawks.

Azarion Richardson, Sr., G, MacArthur

His contributions on offense and defense landed him on All-CS8 First Team.

Shadow Sumner Sr. St. Teresa

Sumner averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, earning All-CIC Second Team.

Honorable Mention

Jamario Barbee (So.), Argenta-Oreana; Matthew Boerger (Sr.), Decatur Christian; Brett Brown (Sr.), Meridian; Jamerr Campbell (Sr.), Decatur Lutheran; Tishawn Clemons (Fr.), Eisenhower; Carson Cuddy (Sr.) Mount Zion; Jalynn Flowers (Jr.), Argenta-Oreana; Dylan Geiser (Sr.), St. Teresa; Zayn Giles (Jr.), Maroa-Forsyth; Brayden Hickey So. Warrensburg-Latham; Grant Smith (So.), Maroa-Forsyth; Ryheem Tyus Jr. St. Teresa; Kris Walker (Jr., G), MacArthur; Konnor Waterhouse (Sr.), Cerro Gordo/Bement; Mitch Williams (So.)., Maroa-Forsyth