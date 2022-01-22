Heyworth collects skin-tight win against Tremont 49-42

Mighty close, mighty fine, Heyworth wore a victory shine after clipping Tremont 49-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 15, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 14 at Heyworth High School. Click here for a recap
