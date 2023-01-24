Heyworth edges El Paso-Gridley in tough test 41-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Heyworth wore a victory shine after clipping El Paso-Gridley 41-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Tremont on January 19 at Tremont High School. Click here for a recap.
