Heyworth edges El Paso-Gridley in tough test 41-40

Mighty close, mighty fine, Heyworth wore a victory shine after clipping El Paso-Gridley 41-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

Last season, El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth faced off on January 25, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Tremont on January 19 at Tremont High School. Click here for a recap.

