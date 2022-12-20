Heyworth hustles by Brimfield 57-47

Heyworth pushed past Brimfield for a 57-47 win on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 13, Heyworth faced off against Tremont and Brimfield took on Havana on December 9 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.