Heyworth pushes over Normal Calvary Christian 69-53

Heyworth grabbed a 69-53 victory at the expense of Normal Calvary Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Hornets made the first move by forging a 37-24 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
Heyworth's supremacy showed as it carried a 53-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 11 , Heyworth squared up on Minonk Fieldcrest in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.