Heyworth rains down on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-43

Heyworth trucked Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on the road to a 60-43 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Heyworth a 20-11 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Heyworth's shooting moved to a 28-19 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.
Heyworth's edge showed as it carried a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Heyworth faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Tremont on January 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.