 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heyworth rolls like thunder over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55-28

  • 0

Heyworth's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during a 55-28 blowout in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.

Last season, Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off on January 14, 2022 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Hoopeston and Heyworth took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 6 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News