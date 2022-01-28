 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyworth soars over Fisher 76-44

Fisher had no answers as Heyworth roared to a 76-44 victory at Heyworth High on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Hornets' shooting jumped on top to a 41-26 lead over the Bunnies at the intermission.

Heyworth's control showed as it carried a 64-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 22 , Heyworth squared up on Tremont in a basketball game . For more, click here.

