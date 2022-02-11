Heyworth survives competitive clash with Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61

Heyworth broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 13-13 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights took a 31-26 lead over the Hornets heading to the half locker room.

The Hornets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-39 lead over the Knights.

Heyworth put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Minonk Fieldcrest 23-22 in the last stanza.

