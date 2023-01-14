 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyworth's convoy passes Flanagan-Cornell 54-37

Heyworth called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-37 defeat of Flanagan-Cornell at Flanagan-Cornell High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Flanagan-Cornell and Heyworth played in a 69-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Flanagan-Cornell faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Heyworth took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 6 at Heyworth High School. For results, click here.

