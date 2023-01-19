Heyworth's convoy passes Tremont 71-60

Heyworth trucked Tremont on the road to a 71-60 victory on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Heyworth and Tremont played in a 49-42 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Tremont faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Flanagan-Cornell on January 14 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. For a full recap, click here.
