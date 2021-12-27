Hillsboro dismantles Gillespie in convincing manner 89-38

Gillespie had no answers as Hillsboro roared to an 89-38 victory at Gillespie High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Hilltoppers made the first move by forging a 20-12 margin over the Miners after the first quarter.

Hillsboro fought to a 51-28 half margin at Gillespie's expense.

The Hilltoppers took control in the third quarter with a 77-32 advantage over the Miners.

