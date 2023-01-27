 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillsboro produces precision performance against Gillespie 82-53

Hillsboro built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in an 82-53 win over Gillespie in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie faced off on December 27, 2021 at Gillespie High School. For more, click here.

Recently on January 19, Gillespie squared off with Carlinville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

