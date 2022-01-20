 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hoopeston Area earns narrow win over Armstrong-Potomac 53-48

  • 0

Hoopeston Area found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Armstrong-Potomac 53-48 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on January 15 , Armstrong-Potomac squared up on Catlin Salt Fork in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News