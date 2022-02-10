Hoopeston Area puts an offensive performance on Danville Schlarman 77-42

Hoopeston Area rolled past Danville Schlarman for a comfortable 77-42 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 10.
Recently on January 28 , Danville Schlarman squared up on Milford in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.