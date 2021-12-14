Hoopeston Area squeezes past Westville 64-58

Hoopeston Area knocked off Westville 64-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 7, Hoopeston Area faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
