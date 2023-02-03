Riding a wave of production, Hoopeston surfed over Armstrong 61-43 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hoopeston and Armstrong faced off on February 12, 2022 at Hoopeston Area High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Armstrong faced off against Crete Illinois Lutheran . Click here for a recap. Hoopeston took on Fithian Oakwood on January 21 at Hoopeston Area High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.