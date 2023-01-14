 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoopeston dims lights on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-31

The force was strong for Hoopeston as it pierced Georgetown-Ridge Farm during Saturday's 59-31 thumping on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Hoopeston faced off on February 11, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Hoopeston took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For a full recap, click here.

