Hoopeston dominates Fisher 69-33

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Hoopeston's performance in a 69-33 destruction of Fisher in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

Recently on December 20, Fisher squared off with Cerro Gordo in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

