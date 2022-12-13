 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoopeston handles stress test to best Westville 54-46

Hoopeston walked the high-wire before edging Westville 54-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.

Last season, Hoopeston and Westville faced off on December 14, 2021 at Hoopeston Area High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 7, Westville faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Hoopeston took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

