Hoopeston records thin win against Danville Schlarman 45-37

Hoopeston showed its poise to outlast a game Danville Schlarman squad for a 45-37 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Hoopeston and Danville Schlarman played in a 77-42 game on February 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Hoopeston squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.