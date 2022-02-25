 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How many overtimes did it take Auburn to edge Petersburg PORTA? 72-70

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Auburn finally eeked out a 72-70 victory over Petersburg PORTA on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 51-51 duel in the first quarter.

Auburn broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 72-68 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

Auburn withstood Petersburg PORTA's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

In recent action on February 18, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Taylorville on February 15 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.

