Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Auburn finally eeked out a 72-70 victory over Petersburg PORTA on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 51-51 duel in the first quarter.

Auburn broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 72-68 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

Auburn withstood Petersburg PORTA's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

