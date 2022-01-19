 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How many overtimes did it take Cerro Gordo to edge Arcola? 57-56

  • 0

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Cerro Gordo finally eeked out a 57-56 victory over Arcola on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Cerro Gordo avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 57-56 stretch over the final period.

In recent action on January 4, Arcola faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Cerro Gordo took on Kansas Tri-County Coop on January 11 at Kansas Tri-County Coop. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News