How many overtimes did it take Cerro Gordo to edge Arcola? 57-56

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Cerro Gordo finally eeked out a 57-56 victory over Arcola on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Cerro Gordo avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 57-56 stretch over the final period.

